This Innkeeper's Cape is a Love Letter to Her Grandmother

Alice Amory didn’t choose her Lincolnville house so much as it fell into her lap. The one-bedroom, circa-1900 Cape sits on a tidy acre-and-a-half lot across Route 1 from the Lincolnville Motel, which Amory owns. The house had belonged to a childhood friend, and when the friend moved in with her fiancé, scooping up her place was “a no-brainer,” Amory says. She figured she’d rent it out in summer, when she lives at the motel, then settle in after the motel shuts down in October. In perhaps the world’s most magnanimous real estate transaction — the pair prioritized friendship over financial gains — they agreed on a price, and Amory closed in 2018. Now, she says, tongue only slightly in cheek, she has the “lucky privilege of being able to watch my business from my home.