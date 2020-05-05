How-To

1. Cut a rectangular strip of chicken wire that is roughly the width of your vase’s opening and twice as long. Roll the short ends into a cylinder, then roll the openings inward to create a ball. Secure the ball inside the vase by making a floral-tape X across the top; the wire should be level with, or extend slightly above, the vase’s opening.

2. Put water in the vase, then poke greenery through the wire, dispersing evenly and draping curved pieces over the edge of the vessel. Add large flowers next, arranging them in a line or cluster to create a focal point.

3. Fill in gaps with smaller sturdy flowers, then wispy flowers and branches, placing them at different heights to create dimension.