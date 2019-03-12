How to Rent Your Maine Home

Decide What Kind of Listing You Want

Unless you’ve got loads of time, and a large network of potential renters, you’ll probably need help managing and marketing your property.

You Can Go Local

If you want the rewards of renting your place without much day-to-day involvement — say your primary residence is far away, or you’re just too busy to be the point person — working with a local agency can be ideal. Specific services vary, but you can expect an agency to advise you on pricing and preparing your home for listing; take photos and market the house online; screen and book potential renters; manage maintenance and cleaning; and handle the finances, including filing state taxes and preparing accounting paperwork. Most local agents also offer personal touches to make guests feel welcome — from leaving a bottle of wine or fresh flowers in the house to answering calls about the best place to rent a kayak or pick up fresh lobster.

The local in local agency is the selling point that can’t be overstated, and not just for the charm factor. “We’re there to check and keep an eye on things,” Michaela Bichrest, of Your Island Connection in Harpswell, says. They’re also there to cover emergencies, which can be reassuring if you’re 1,000 miles away and the water heater doesn’t work or the lights won’t come on.

Some agencies keep a full-time maintenance team on staff during the season; others rely on a close network of local pros they can trust to pick up the phone, even on busy holiday weekends. “Some people call and call and don’t get them,” notes Bichrest. “We call and they come right down.” This level of service, of course, comes at a price. Expect to pay a commission on rental income ranging from 15 to 35 percent or higher.