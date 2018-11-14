how to buy a Maine home

Should I rent first (or instead)?

If you’re relocating to Maine “from away” (as we locals say), renting while you get your bearings seems like a wise move. However, year-round rentals are tough to find in some areas of the state — including cities with few large apartment complexes, popular tourist areas where pricey weekly rentals on sites like Airbnb and VRBO dominate, and Aroostook County, where the relatively low cost of purchasing a home makes for a weak rental market. All of these factors play into Maine being one of the least affordable rental markets in the country.

Portland is one area where full-time rentals are a bit more plentiful, albeit generally pricey. The city has many multi-family homes with rentable units and people have been buying new-construction condos to rent as investment properties, notes Brenda Cerino-Galli, associate broker at Portland’s Town & Shore Associates. Another option is to look for an “academic rental” — a place that rents by the week in the summer and by the month, at a much lower rate, during the off-season, says Jamie O’Keefe, a broker at The Knowles Company in Bar Harbor.

Listings often go on Craigslist, but you’re better off contacting a professional rental agency in the area where you want to live, or a real estate agent who’s willing to help with rentals, since many properties change hands via word-of-mouth. “I put out email blasts looking for rentals for clients and have found them just by driving past for-rent signs,” Cerino-Galli says.