How to Arrange Forced Bulbs Like a Pro

Inspiration

“I was inspired by my daily winter walk along Somes Sound in Mount Desert, where I gathered the greenery, moss, and some of the dried elements for this arrangement. Here on the coast, woodland moss is often exposed in the depths of winter and seeing the bare ground always gives me hope for spring.” — Beth Renault

Materials

17- by 5-inch lined planter

Potting soil

Small rocks

Hyacinth and narcissus bulbs

Greenery, such as arborvitae, boxwood, incense cedar, and juniper branches

Succulents, such as echeveria and kalanchoe stonecrop

Dried plants, such as gray alder, kiwi vine, and ornamental oregano

Moss

How-To

1. Purchase bulbs and succulents and gather rocks, greens, dried plants, and moss from the forest or yard — or buy them from a florist; crafts stores also carry dried plants.

2. Fill the bottom inch of your container with rocks for drainage; top with moistened potting soil.

3. Sink the bottom halves of your bulbs into the soil. Plant succulents around them, then add the greens and moss. Finish by poking in dried elements for contrast and height.

4. Place the arrangement, which should last six to eight weeks, in a warm, sunny spot, watering when the soil dries and rotating if the plants lean toward the light. Replace the bulbs and greens when needed and enjoy throughout the season.