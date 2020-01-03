View of the Week

houses along Higgins Beach in Scarborough Maine

Photographed by Sara J Dsign

The Houses Along Higgins Beach

View of the Week

By Abby Hilt on

A morning walk along Scarborough’s Higgins Beach inspires photographer Sara Jae.

I love how quiet and serene Higgins Beach is at sunrise. The reflections of light in the windows of these homes really urged me to take this photo.Sara Jae

Want to be featured in an upcoming Maine Homes post? Upload your photos here or tag us on Instagram!

See more Views of the Week

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Five Minutes with Heidi Beaudry Heidi Beaudry in her home