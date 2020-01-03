The Houses Along Higgins Beach
View of the Week
A morning walk along Scarborough’s Higgins Beach inspires photographer Sara Jae.
I love how quiet and serene Higgins Beach is at sunrise. The reflections of light in the windows of these homes really urged me to take this photo.Sara Jae
Sunrise at Higgins Beach was just pure magic. It was the perfect way to say goodbye to another winter trip to the Downeast. Miss it already!
