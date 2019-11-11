THE BACKSTORY

Several striking Victorian homes reflect the prosperity and promise that followed the railroads into the Aroostook County seat of Houlton in the late 19th century. The New Brunswick and Canada Railway, which extended its line to Houlton in 1870, and the Bangor and Aroostook Railroad, which connected the community to central Maine in 1894, were a boon to the local potato industry. Merchants, businessmen, and statesmen built fine homes befitting a town on the rise. Among them: Charles P. Barnes, a future chief justice of the Maine Supreme Court, who lived in this circa 1900 vernacular Queen Anne.