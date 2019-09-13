Photographed by Benjamin Williamson.

Newcastle

Catch one of the season’s last public tours of the 1837 Frances Perkins Homestead, the ancestral home of the principal architect of the New Deal. Sept. 7, 9 a.m. & 1:30 p.m. 207-563-3374. francesperkinscenter.org

Freeport

See intriguing nautical wall etchings on a rare tour of Pettengill Farm, a circa 1800 Saltbox on 140 acres. Sept. 13, 11 a.m. 207-865-3170. facebook.com/historicfreeport

Statewide

Explore a range of marine beacons on Maine Open Lighthouse Day, featuring more than two dozen locations. Sept. 14., 9 a.m.–3 p.m. 207-594-4174. lighthousefoundation.org

Portland

Peruse wares from more than 60 dealers from seven states at the Maine Antiques Exposition (sponsored by Down East and Maine Homes). Sept. 14, 10 a.m.–5 p.m., Sept. 15, 11 a.m.–4 p.m. 800-641-6908. goosefareantiques.com

Kennebunkport

Discover the town’s spooky history at Haunted Kennebunkport. Oct. 1, 10 a.m. 207-967-2751. facebook.com/kennebunkporthistoricalsociety

Westbrook

View and buy splendid local art at Down East’s Art of Giving gala; 25 percent of proceeds benefit the Good Shepherd Food Bank. Oct. 9, 5:30–8 p.m. 207-594-9544. downeast.com/artofgiving

Bar Harbor

Ogle opulent rooms decorated by top local talent at the Bar Harbor Designer Showhouse at La Rochelle (sponsored by Maine Homes). Through Oct. 13, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. 207-288-5818. mainehomes.com/larochelle

Portland

Visit the architecturally rich Spring Street Historic District on the Homes of Portland’s Golden Age Tour. Tues. & Fri. through Oct. 18, 10 a.m. 207-774-5561. portlandlandmarks.org