Homey Things to Do in Maine This Fall
Places to Explore
Newcastle
Catch one of the season’s last public tours of the 1837 Frances Perkins Homestead, the ancestral home of the principal architect of the New Deal. Sept. 7, 9 a.m. & 1:30 p.m. 207-563-3374. francesperkinscenter.org
View this post on Instagram
“Being a woman has only bothered me in climbing trees.” – Frances Perkins
Freeport
See intriguing nautical wall etchings on a rare tour of Pettengill Farm, a circa 1800 Saltbox on 140 acres. Sept. 13, 11 a.m. 207-865-3170. facebook.com/historicfreeport
View this post on Instagram
Our last summer tour of Pettengill Farm is this Friday, September 13th at 11 am! * These tours offer a rare opportunity to view and learn about Pettengill Farm. Join a docent as they describe the history of the farm and saltbox, built about 1800 and sustained over generations without the modern conveniences of central heating, running water, or electricity. The house resides on 140 acres that supported a saltwater farm and dairy, most recently by Mildred Pettengill and her brother Frank. Link in bio for more info about how to register! * Image: Pettengill relatives & friends, c. 1920s
Statewide
Explore a range of marine beacons on Maine Open Lighthouse Day, featuring more than two dozen locations. Sept. 14., 9 a.m.–3 p.m. 207-594-4174. lighthousefoundation.org
Portland
Peruse wares from more than 60 dealers from seven states at the Maine Antiques Exposition (sponsored by Down East and Maine Homes). Sept. 14, 10 a.m.–5 p.m., Sept. 15, 11 a.m.–4 p.m. 800-641-6908. goosefareantiques.com
Kennebunkport
Discover the town’s spooky history at Haunted Kennebunkport. Oct. 1, 10 a.m. 207-967-2751. facebook.com/kennebunkporthistoricalsociety
Westbrook
View and buy splendid local art at Down East’s Art of Giving gala; 25 percent of proceeds benefit the Good Shepherd Food Bank. Oct. 9, 5:30–8 p.m. 207-594-9544. downeast.com/artofgiving
Bar Harbor
Ogle opulent rooms decorated by top local talent at the Bar Harbor Designer Showhouse at La Rochelle (sponsored by Maine Homes). Through Oct. 13, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. 207-288-5818. mainehomes.com/larochelle
Portland
Visit the architecturally rich Spring Street Historic District on the Homes of Portland’s Golden Age Tour. Tues. & Fri. through Oct. 18, 10 a.m. 207-774-5561. portlandlandmarks.org