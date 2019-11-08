Photograph by Benjamin Williamson

Augusta

Shop for handcrafted items from 72 local artisans at United Maine Craftsmen’s Augusta Arts and Crafts Show. Nov. 9 & 10, 9 a.m.–4 p.m. & 10 a.m.–3 p.m. 207-621-2818. unitedmainecraftsmen.com

Kennebunkport

Get into the holiday spirit with tree lightings, Santa visits, caroling, a tour of the decorated 1853 White Columns mansion, and more during Christmas Prelude. Dec. 5–15, various times. 207-967-0857. christmasprelude.com

Thomaston

Enjoy apps, live music, and an auction at the Thomaston Historical Society’s Home for the Holidays at the Capt. Wm. Henderson House. Dec. 6, 5–7 p.m. facebook.com/thomaston.historicalsociety

Paris

Tour decorated private homes dating to the 1800s and earlier during the Paris Hill Historic District’s Paris Hill Holiday House Tour. Dec. 6 & 7, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. facebook.com/parishillmaine

Rockport

Visit our HQ — a 1903 Shingle-style “cottage” — and browse Maine-made wares during our Holiday Open House. Dec. 7, 9:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m. 207-594-9544. shop.downeast.com

Bangor

Explore historic homes decked out for the season during St. John’s Episcopal Church’s Homes for the Holidays tour. Dec. 7, noon–4 p.m. 207-947-0156. facebook.com/stjohnsepiscopalbangor

Orono

Support the next generation of weavers at the Maine Indian Basketmakers Holiday Market at the University of Maine’s Hudson Museum. Dec. 14, 9 a.m.–3 p.m. 207-581-1904. umaine.edu/hudsonmuseum

York

Sample organic teas and treats at the Old York Historical Society’s Annual Christmas Tea in the 1750 Jefferds Tavern. Dec 7., noon–4 p.m. 207-363-1756. oldyork.org