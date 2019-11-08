Places to Explore

Homey Things to Do in Maine this Holiday Season

Photograph by Benjamin Williamson

Places to Explore

By Abby Hilt on

Augusta

Shop for handcrafted items from 72 local artisans at United Maine Craftsmen’s Augusta Arts and Crafts Show. Nov. 9 & 10, 9 a.m.–4 p.m. & 10 a.m.–3 p.m. 207-621-2818. unitedmainecraftsmen.com

Kennebunkport

Get into the holiday spirit with tree lightings, Santa visits, caroling, a tour of the decorated 1853 White Columns mansion, and more during Christmas Prelude. Dec. 5–15, various times. 207-967-0857. christmasprelude.com

Thomaston

Enjoy apps, live music, and an auction at the Thomaston Historical Society’s Home for the Holidays at the Capt. Wm. Henderson House. Dec. 6, 5–7 p.m. facebook.com/thomaston.historicalsociety

Paris

Tour decorated private homes dating to the 1800s and earlier during the Paris Hill Historic District’s Paris Hill Holiday House Tour. Dec. 6 & 7, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. facebook.com/parishillmaine

Rockport

Visit our HQ — a 1903 Shingle-style “cottage” — and browse Maine-made wares during our Holiday Open House. Dec. 7, 9:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m. 207-594-9544. shop.downeast.com

Bangor

Explore historic homes decked out for the season during St. John’s Episcopal Church’s Homes for the Holidays tour. Dec. 7, noon–4 p.m. 207-947-0156. facebook.com/stjohnsepiscopalbangor

Orono

Support the next generation of weavers at the Maine Indian Basketmakers Holiday Market at the University of Maine’s Hudson Museum. Dec. 14, 9 a.m.–3 p.m. 207-581-1904. umaine.edu/hudsonmuseum

York

Sample organic teas and treats at the Old York Historical Society’s Annual Christmas Tea in the 1750 Jefferds Tavern. Dec 7., noon–4 p.m. 207-363-1756. oldyork.org

