Homey Things To Do In Maine This Holiday Season
Places to Explore
Augusta
Shop for handcrafted items from 72 local artisans at United Maine Craftsmen’s Augusta Arts and Crafts Show. Nov. 9 & 10, 9 a.m.–4 p.m. & 10 a.m.–3 p.m. 207-621-2818. unitedmainecraftsmen.com
Kennebunkport
Get into the holiday spirit with tree lightings, Santa visits, caroling, a tour of the decorated 1853 White Columns mansion, and more during Christmas Prelude. Dec. 5–15, various times. 207-967-0857. christmasprelude.com
Thomaston
Enjoy apps, live music, and an auction at the Thomaston Historical Society’s Home for the Holidays at the Capt. Wm. Henderson House. Dec. 6, 5–7 p.m. facebook.com/thomaston.historicalsociety
Paris
Tour decorated private homes dating to the 1800s and earlier during the Paris Hill Historic District’s Paris Hill Holiday House Tour. Dec. 6 & 7, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. facebook.com/parishillmaine
Rockport
Visit our HQ — a 1903 Shingle-style “cottage” — and browse Maine-made wares during our Holiday Open House. Dec. 7, 9:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m. 207-594-9544. shop.downeast.com
Bangor
Explore historic homes decked out for the season during St. John’s Episcopal Church’s Homes for the Holidays tour. Dec. 7, noon–4 p.m. 207-947-0156. facebook.com/stjohnsepiscopalbangor
Orono
Support the next generation of weavers at the Maine Indian Basketmakers Holiday Market at the University of Maine’s Hudson Museum. Dec. 14, 9 a.m.–3 p.m. 207-581-1904. umaine.edu/hudsonmuseum
York
Sample organic teas and treats at the Old York Historical Society’s Annual Christmas Tea in the 1750 Jefferds Tavern. Dec 7., noon–4 p.m. 207-363-1756. oldyork.org