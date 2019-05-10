Portland

Sip a bloody Mary or mimosa while perusing vintage goods and crafts at the Maker’s Market at The Point. May 5 & June 23, 10 a.m.–3 p.m. 207-747-5288. thompsonspointmaine.com

Hallowell

Hear state historian Earle Shettleworth Jr. discuss the history of preservation in Maine and celebrate the Hallowell historic preservation society’s 50th birthday at Maine Preservation’s Old House Forum. May 11, 9 a.m.–4:30 p.m. 207-847-3577. mainepreservation.org

Fryeburg

Network with nearly 150 landscapers, vegetable growers, builders, and more at the Home Garden Flower Show. May 17–19, various times. 207-935-2845. homegardenflowershow.com

South Paris

Breathe in the scent of more than 200 lilacs — New England’s largest collection of the springtime blooms — at the McLaughlin Garden Lilac Festival. May 24–27. 10 a.m.–5 p.m. 207-743-8820. mclaughlingarden.org

Boothbay

Admire vintage campers and hear live music at Shore Hills Campground’s Vintage Camper Jamboree; camper owners can also attend instructional demos and a lobster bake. May 31–June 2 (campground guests); June 1, 1–3 p.m. (general public). 207-633-4782. shorehills.com

Portland

Shop for Maine-made arts and crafts while listening to music and sampling local food at the 46th annual — and, sadly, final! — Old Port Festival. June 9, 11 a.m.–5 p.m. 207-772-6828. portlandmaine.com/old-port-festival

Kennebunkport

Book a site at Sandy Pines Campground during its Vintage Camping Weekend and enjoy camper tours, corn hole tournaments, a potluck dinner, and a bonfire. June 14–16. 207-967-2483. sandypinescamping.com