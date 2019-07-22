Portland

Take a self-guided walking tour of some of the city’s most stunning landscapes at Hidden Gardens of Munjoy Hill. July 7, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. 207-619-4079. easternpromenade.org

Bar Harbor

Ogle opulent rooms decorated by top local talent at the Bar Harbor Designer Showhouse (sponsored by Maine Homes) at La Rochelle, a 1902 mansion. Admission is $20 — all proceeds go to the Bar Harbor Historical Society. July 13–Oct. 13, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. 207-288-5818. mainehomes.com/larochelle

Camden

Visit seven inspiring properties — from a 21-acre estate to a pair of townhouses with a shared garden — at the Camden Garden and Home Tour. July 18, 9:30 a.m.–4 p.m. camdengardenclub.org

Union

Peruse wares from dealers from 20 states at the Maine Antiques Festival, the largest such event in the state. Aug. 2–4, various times. 207-221-3108. maineantiquesfestival.com

Rangeley

Embark on a self-guided tour of some of the town’s most spectacular homes at the Rangeley Friends of the Arts Home Tour. August 6, 12:30–4 p.m. 207-864-5000. rangeleyarts.org

Bucksport

Shop for goods from some of Maine’s finest artists and craftspeople at the juried Bucksport Arts Festival. Aug. 9–10, 10 a.m.–5 p.m. 207-479-3933. mainstreetbucksport.org

Rockland

Network with more than 100 exhibitors and view more than 60 boats at the Maine Boat & Home Show. Aug. 9–10, 10 a.m.–5 p.m., Aug 11, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. 207-594-8622. maineboats.com/boatshow

New Gloucester

Watch demos by more than 40 Wabanaki artists, and buy their museum-quality crafts, at the Maine Native American Summer Market & Demonstration. Aug. 24, 10 a.m.–3:30 p.m. 207-926-4597. maineshakers.com