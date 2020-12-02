12 Homey Things to Do In Maine This Season
Boothbay Harbor
Attend the Opera House at Boothbay Harbor’s annual edible architecture celebration, Gingerbread Spectacular! Dec. 2–5, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. 207-633-6855. boothbayoperahouse.com
Kennebunkport
Get into the holiday spirit with virtual tree lightings and parades, a scavenger hunt hosted by historic inns, and more during Christmas Prelude. Dec. 3–13, various times. 207-967-0857. christmasprelude.com
Camden
Tune in for a virtual tree lighting and story hour with Santa, visit decked-out local shops, and more during the annual Christmas by the Sea celebration. Dec. 4–6, various times. facebook.com/christmasbytheseacamdenmaine
Freeport
Visit the town’s “Talking Christmas Tree,” a holiday makers’ market, L.L.Bean’s annual light show, and more at the Sparkle Celebration. Dec. 4–13, various times. 207-865-1212. visitfreeport.com
Bethel
Take in holiday films at The Gem theater, the historically decorated period rooms at the Moses Mason House, and more at the Country Christmas celebration. Dec. 4–Jan. 3. 800-442-5826. bethelmaine.com/country-christmas
Portland
Explore the city’s history, from 1632 to the present, on the Old Port Holiday Walking Tour, featuring stops at more than 50 sites. Dec. 5–19, 11 a.m.–1 p.m. 866-468-3399. historicworkouts.com
Portland
Peruse artisan goods and enjoy local food at the 77,000-square-foot outdoor Maker’s Market at Thompson’s Point. Dec 6 & 20, 10 a.m.–3 p.m. 207-747-5288. thompsonspoint.com
Orono
Support the next generation of weavers during the Maine Indian Basketmakers Alliance and Hudson Museum’s Virtual Wabanaki Winter Market. Dec. 12, 11 a.m.–2 p.m. 207-581-1904. umaine.edu/hudsonmuseum
Boothbay Harbor
Check out a fleet of decorated vessels at the annual Lighted Boat Parade and stay for a fireworks display. December 12, 6:45–8 p.m. boothbaylights.com
West Gardiner
Browse locally made ornaments and gifts in person and online at the Maine Craft Association’s Holiday Ornament Showcase. Through Dec. 31, 207-205-0791. mainecrafts.org
Boothbay
Take a driving tour of Maine’s largest light show, the Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens’ Gardens Aglow. Through Jan. 2, Thurs.–Sun., 4:30–8:30 p.m. mainegardens.org
Various Locations
Shop for local food and crafts at one of Maine’s 27 Winter Farmers’ Markets. Various times. mainefarmersmarkets.org/shoppers/market-finder