12 Homey Things to Do In Maine This Season

Boothbay Harbor

Attend the Opera House at Boothbay Harbor’s annual edible architecture celebration, Gingerbread Spectacular! Dec. 2–5, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. 207-633-6855. boothbayoperahouse.com

Kennebunkport

Get into the holiday spirit with virtual tree lightings and parades, a scavenger hunt hosted by historic inns, and more during Christmas Prelude. Dec. 3–13, various times. 207-967-0857. christmasprelude.com

Camden

Tune in for a virtual tree lighting and story hour with Santa, visit decked-out local shops, and more during the annual Christmas by the Sea celebration. Dec. 4–6, various times. facebook.com/christmasbytheseacamdenmaine

Freeport

Visit the town’s “Talking Christmas Tree,” a holiday makers’ market, L.L.Bean’s annual light show, and more at the Sparkle Celebration. Dec. 4–13, various times. 207-865-1212. visitfreeport.com

Bethel

Take in holiday films at The Gem theater, the historically decorated period rooms at the Moses Mason House, and more at the Country Christmas celebration. Dec. 4–Jan. 3. 800-442-5826. bethelmaine.com/country-christmas

Portland

Explore the city’s history, from 1632 to the present, on the Old Port Holiday Walking Tour, featuring stops at more than 50 sites. Dec. 5–19, 11 a.m.–1 p.m. 866-468-3399. historicworkouts.com

Portland

Peruse artisan goods and enjoy local food at the 77,000-square-foot outdoor Maker’s Market at Thompson’s Point. Dec 6 & 20, 10 a.m.–3 p.m. 207-747-5288. thompsonspoint.com

Orono

Support the next generation of weavers during the Maine Indian Basketmakers Alliance and Hudson Museum’s Virtual Wabanaki Winter Market. Dec. 12, 11 a.m.–2 p.m. 207-581-1904. umaine.edu/hudsonmuseum

Boothbay Harbor

Check out a fleet of decorated vessels at the annual Lighted Boat Parade and stay for a fireworks display. December 12, 6:45–8 p.m. boothbaylights.com

West Gardiner

Browse locally made ornaments and gifts in person and online at the Maine Craft Association’s Holiday Ornament Showcase. Through Dec. 31, 207-205-0791. mainecrafts.org

Boothbay

Take a driving tour of Maine’s largest light show, the Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens’ Gardens Aglow. Through Jan. 2, Thurs.–Sun., 4:30–8:30 p.m. mainegardens.org

Various Locations

Shop for local food and crafts at one of Maine’s 27 Winter Farmers’ Markets. Various times. mainefarmersmarkets.org/shoppers/market-finder