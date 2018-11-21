Homey Things to Do This Season
Places to Explore
Boothbay
Get your tickets to Gardens Aglow early! Dates to see Maine’s largest light show sell out quickly. Nov. 15–Dec. 31, Thurs.–Sun., 4–9 p.m. 207-633-8000.
Portland
See National Historic Landmark Victoria Mansion decked out in 19th-century holiday splendor. Tours are available daily. Nov. 23–Jan. 6, Mon. 10 a.m.–6:30 p.m., Tues.–Sun., 10 a.m.–3:45 p.m. 207-772-4841.
Rockport
Browse Maine-made products at Roxmont, Down East’s 1903 shingled “cottage.” Nov. 24–Dec. 22, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.–2 p.m. 207-594-9544.
Ellsworth
Enjoy a Holiday High Tea at the festively decorated, Federal-style Black House. Reservations are required. Dec. 5–Dec. 21, Wed. & Fri., 3–4 p.m. 207-667-8671.
Orono
Support the next generation of weavers at the Maine Indian Basketmakers Holiday Market at the University of Maine’s Hudson Museum. Dec. 8, 9 a.m.–3 p.m. 207-581-1904.
Livermore
Hop on a horse-drawn sleigh and tour the decorated 1870 Washburn family mansion at the Washburn Norlands Living History Center. Dec. 8, 11 a.m.–4 p.m. 207-897-4366.
Rockland
Sample more than 50 pies at participating inns and restaurants as part of the 15th annual Pies on Parade. Proceeds fund the local food pantry. Jan. 27, 1–4 p.m. 207-596-6611.
Portland
Find inspiration for your 2019 renovations at the Maine Home & Remodeling Show, featuring more than 180 exhibitors and an artisan marketplace. Feb. 16–17, 10 a.m.–5 p.m. & 10 a.m.–4 p.m. 207-321-4246.