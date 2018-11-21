Boothbay

Get your tickets to Gardens Aglow early! Dates to see Maine’s largest light show sell out quickly. Nov. 15–Dec. 31, Thurs.–Sun., 4–9 p.m. 207-633-8000.

Portland

See National Historic Landmark Victoria Mansion decked out in 19th-century holiday splendor. Tours are available daily. Nov. 23–Jan. 6, Mon. 10 a.m.–6:30 p.m., Tues.–Sun., 10 a.m.–3:45 p.m. 207-772-4841.

Rockport

Browse Maine-made products at Roxmont, Down East’s 1903 shingled “cottage.” Nov. 24–Dec. 22, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.–2 p.m. 207-594-9544.

Ellsworth

Enjoy a Holiday High Tea at the festively decorated, Federal-style Black House. Reservations are required. Dec. 5–Dec. 21, Wed. & Fri., 3–4 p.m. 207-667-8671.

Orono

Support the next generation of weavers at the Maine Indian Basketmakers Holiday Market at the University of Maine’s Hudson Museum. Dec. 8, 9 a.m.–3 p.m. 207-581-1904.

Livermore

Hop on a horse-drawn sleigh and tour the decorated 1870 Washburn family mansion at the Washburn Norlands Living History Center. Dec. 8, 11 a.m.–4 p.m. 207-897-4366.

Rockland

Sample more than 50 pies at participating inns and restaurants as part of the 15th annual Pies on Parade. Proceeds fund the local food pantry. Jan. 27, 1–4 p.m. 207-596-6611.

Portland

Find inspiration for your 2019 renovations at the Maine Home & Remodeling Show, featuring more than 180 exhibitors and an artisan marketplace. Feb. 16–17, 10 a.m.–5 p.m. & 10 a.m.–4 p.m. 207-321-4246.