Bath

Peruse wares from a variety of New England dealers at the Bath Antique Sale. March 10 & April 14, 10 a.m.–2 p.m. 207-832-7798. bathantiquesshows.com

Bangor

Learn to properly trim shrubs and trees at the University of Maine Cooperative Extension’s 4-Part Pruning Woody Landscape Plants Course. Thursdays, March 21–April 11, 10:30 a.m.–2 p.m. 207-942-7396. extension.umaine.edu

Brunswick

Find out how to turn food scraps into “garden gold” at master gardener Don Morrison’s Home Composting workshop, presented by the Brunswick-Topsham Land Trust. March 24, 2–3:30 p.m. 207-729-7694. btlt.org/events

Portland

Stroll gardens filled with native plants and tap the expertise of horticulturalists, farmers, and master gardeners at The Maine Flower Show (sponsored by Maine Homes). March 28–31, starting at 10 a.m. 207-623-6430. maineflowershow.com

Portland

Own an old home or planning to buy one? Get insights from dozens of contractors, designers, and preservation experts at the Old House Trade Show (sponsored by Maine Homes). March 30–31, starting at 10 a.m. 207-774-5561. portlandlandmarks.org/events

Augusta

Browse floral displays and meet local contractors, landscapers, and other pros at Manchester Lions Club’s Annual Home & Garden Show. April 5–7, various times. 207-458-3232. lionshomeandgardenshow.org

Portland

Hunt for old-timey treasures from 75 nationwide vendors at The Vintage Bazaar of New England’s annual Spring Special. April 12–14, various times. 978-518-0128. mybazaarlife.com

Lewiston

Network with more than 100 local contractors, designers, landscapers, and service providers at The Maine Home & Garden Show. April 27–28, 9 a.m.–5 p.m. & 10 a.m.–4 p.m. 207-577-2721. mainehomeshow.com