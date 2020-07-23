(Socially Distant!) Homey Things to Do This Summer

Boothbay

Explore some of Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens’ 250-plus wetlands from a safe social distance as part of its 2020 Wicked Wetland Wonders theme. Daily, 9 a.m.–5 p.m. 207-633-8000. mainegardens.org

Castine

Visit 18th- and 19th-century homes, schoolhouses, and more from your laptop via the Castine Virtual History Tour. castinehistoricalsociety.org/castine-virtual-tour

Cushing

Take a virtual tour of the Olson House, made famous in Andrew Wyeth’s Christina’s World, while it’s closed for renovations this season. 207-596-6457. farnsworthmuseum.org/visit/historic-homes/olson-house

Statewide

Enjoy cuisine from every Maine county with the Maine Bicentennial Community Cookbook, featuring more than 200 recipes from acclaimed chefs, home cooks, and others. maine200cookbook.com

Statewide

Discover more than 100 local makers, and purchase their beautiful wares, through the Maine Crafts Association’s Source + Buy program. mainecrafts.org

Dover-Foxcroft

Join the University of Maine Cooperative Extension in Piscataquis County’s Fourth Friday Plant Clinic Zoom call for help diagnosing a diseased tree, identifying pests, and more. July 24 & Aug. 28, 10 a.m.–2:00 p.m. calendar.umaine.edu/event/forth-friday-plant-clinic

Thomaston

Bid on rare antiques from your living room during Thomaston Place Auction Galleries’ August Auction Weekend. Aug. 28–30. 207-354-8141. thomastonauction.com/live-auctions