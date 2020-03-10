Photograph by Benjamin Williamson

Bath

Peruse wares from more than 50 New England dealers at the Bath Antique Sale. March 15 & April 19, 10 a.m.–2 p.m. 207-832-7798. bathantiquesshows.com

Lewiston

Network with more than 100 local contractors, designers, landscapers, and service providers at the Maine Home Show. March 21 & 22, 9 a.m.–5 p.m. & 10 a.m.–4 p.m. 207-577-2721. mainehomeshow.com

Various Locations

Sample maple products and watch syrup-making demos on Maine Maple Sunday. March 22, various times. mainemapleproducers.com

Brunswick

Hear state historian Earle G. Shettleworth Jr. discuss his Bowdoin College Museum of Art exhibit, Maine’s Lithographic Landscapes, over breakfast at the Pejepscot History Center’s annual meeting. March 24, 8:30–10 a.m. 207-729-6606. facebook.com/pejepscothistorical

Portland

Stroll gardens filled with native plants and tap the expertise of horticulturalists, farmers, and master gardeners at the Maine Flower Show (sponsored by Maine Homes). March 26–29, starting at 10 a.m. 207-623-6430. maineflowershow.com

Augusta

Browse floral displays and meet contractors, landscapers, and other pros at Manchester Lions Club’s Annual Home & Garden Show. April 3–5, various times. 207-458-3232. lionshomeandgardenshow.org

Scarborough

Hone your planting skills at MOFGA’s Grow Your Own Organic Garden workshop at the Scarborough Adult Learning Center. April 8, 5–8 p.m. 207-730-5040. scarborough.maineadulted.org

Gardiner

Learn about central Maine landmarks at the Maine Historic Preservation Commission’s An Architectural Legacy presentation at the Gardiner Public Library. April 9, 6:30–8 p.m. 207-582-3312. maine200.org