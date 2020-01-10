Homey Things To Do In Maine This Winter
Places to Explore
Various Locations
Shop for local food and crafts at one of Maine’s 27 Winter Farmers’ Markets. Various times. mainefarmersmarkets.org/shoppers/market-finder
Bath
Peruse wares from more than 50 New England dealers at the Bath Antique Sale. Jan. 12 & March 15, 10 a.m.–2 p.m. 207-832-7798. bathantiquesshows.com
Rockland
Sample more than 50 pies at participating inns and restaurants as part of the 16th annual Pies on Parade. Proceeds fund the local food pantry. Jan. 26, 1–4 p.m. 207-596-6611. historicinnsofrockland.com
Portland
Get inspiration for your 2020 renovations at the Maine Home & Remodeling Show, featuring more than 180 exhibitors and an artisan marketplace. Feb. 15 & 16, 10 a.m.–5 p.m. & 10 a.m.–4 p.m. maine.newenglandexpos.com
South Portland
Find a new piece of Maine or Maine-themed art at Barridoff Galleries’ February Fine Art Auction. Feb. 22, 3 p.m. barridoff.com
Thomaston
Bid on antiques and fine art — including an Andrew Wyeth painting! — at Thomaston Place Auction Galleries’ Winter Auction Weekend. Feb. 28–March 1, 11 a.m. 207-354-8141. thomastonauction.com
Bangor
Dress up in Roaring ’20s style, dance, and enjoy a three-course meal at the Bangor Historical Society’s annual Speakeasy Event & Awards. Feb. 29, 5–8 p.m. 207-942-1900. bangorhistoricalsociety.org
Portland
Celebrate historic preservation and Maine’s bicentennial at Maine Preservation’s Annual Gala, featuring a silent and live auction of art and experiences. March 5, 5–8 p.m. mainepreservation.org