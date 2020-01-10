Photograph by Benjamin Williamson

Various Locations

Shop for local food and crafts at one of Maine’s 27 Winter Farmers’ Markets. Various times. mainefarmersmarkets.org/shoppers/market-finder

Bath

Peruse wares from more than 50 New England dealers at the Bath Antique Sale. Jan. 12 & March 15, 10 a.m.–2 p.m. 207-832-7798. bathantiquesshows.com

Rockland

Sample more than 50 pies at participating inns and restaurants as part of the 16th annual Pies on Parade. Proceeds fund the local food pantry. Jan. 26, 1–4 p.m. 207-596-6611. historicinnsofrockland.com

Portland

Get inspiration for your 2020 renovations at the Maine Home & Remodeling Show, featuring more than 180 exhibitors and an artisan marketplace. Feb. 15 & 16, 10 a.m.–5 p.m. & 10 a.m.–4 p.m. maine.newenglandexpos.com

South Portland

Find a new piece of Maine or Maine-themed art at Barridoff Galleries’ February Fine Art Auction. Feb. 22, 3 p.m. barridoff.com

Thomaston

Bid on antiques and fine art — including an Andrew Wyeth painting! — at Thomaston Place Auction Galleries’ Winter Auction Weekend. Feb. 28–March 1, 11 a.m. 207-354-8141. thomastonauction.com

Bangor

Dress up in Roaring ’20s style, dance, and enjoy a three-course meal at the Bangor Historical Society’s annual Speakeasy Event & Awards. Feb. 29, 5–8 p.m. 207-942-1900. bangorhistoricalsociety.org

Portland

Celebrate historic preservation and Maine’s bicentennial at Maine Preservation’s Annual Gala, featuring a silent and live auction of art and experiences. March 5, 5–8 p.m. mainepreservation.org