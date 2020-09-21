8 (Socially Distant!) Homey Things to Do in Maine This Fall

Photographed by Mark Fleming

Levant

Pick apples, cuddle goats, and wander Treworgy Family Orchards’ Bicentennial Corn Maze (reimagined with 6-foot-wide paths). Too easy? Try the maze at night! 207-884-8354. treworgyorchards.com

Presque Isle

Stroll a well-preserved, 19th-century-era downtown from your laptop or phone via the Presque Isle Historical Society’s virtual tours. pihistory.org

Falmouth

Learn about heat pumps, weatherization, energy audits, and such during Maine Audubon’s Starting at Home: Energy Efficient Buildings online panel. Sept. 22, 11 a.m.–noon. 207-781-2330. maineaudubon.org

Yarmouth

Find out how to maintain your historic windows during Maine Preservation’s Rehab Lab webinar. Sept. 23, 4–5 p.m. 207-847-3577. mainepreservation.org

Dover-Foxcroft

Join the University of Maine Cooperative Extension in Piscataquis County’s Fourth Friday Plant Clinic Zoom call for help diagnosing a diseased tree, identifying pests, and more. Sept. 25 & Oct. 23, 10 a.m.–2:00 p.m. calendar.umaine.edu

Portland

Get schooled on the Tate family’s 1755 riverfront Georgian, and nearby buildings, during the Tate House’s outdoor Inside/Out Tours. Fri., Sat., & Sun. through Sept 27. 207- 774-6177. tatehouse.org

Statewide

Don your mask and visit local artisans during Maine Craft Weekend. Search #MaineCraftWeekend for events. Oct. 3 & 4. 717-712-4499. mainecraftweekend.org

Camden

Sign up for organizer Diane Smith’s Decluttering 101: Simplified Ways to Rightsize Your Home Zoom class to get insider tips. Oct. 8, 15, & 22, 6 p.m. 207-236-7800. fivetowns.maineadulted.org