homestead in Western Maine

Photographed by Cat's Eye Studio

Homestead Peeping in Western Maine

By Abby Hilt on

Instagrammer photosbycatseye captures a beautiful roadside farmhouse.

When we relocated to Western Maine, I immediately noticed this for-sale property — for obvious reasons! I drove by countless times before I took this shot. I’m glad I waited because the light and weather were perfect for emphasizing the charm of the place. (Thank you golden hour!) It’s located between Rangeley and Stratton, on a nice stretch of road with many more quaint farms and other eye candy to enjoy on afternoon drives.Cat, Cat's Eye Studio

 

Yes Maine has miles and miles of scenic coastlines, lighthouses, and boats, but I can’t help but find charm when I drive around peeping the homesteads and farmhouses of Western Maine. I’ve been meaning to snap a capture of this house for some time, but the conditions were never right until this shot, and wow what a sunset! The Teal paint and Purple/Wine doors really pop against the pure white snow and fiery sky. It reminds me, that while I’m gawking at all the photography from the coast, I have so much to explore and be grateful for right here in Western Maine. . . . #nelust #themainemag #Maineisgorgeous #mainetheway #igersmaine #maineasfuck #photography #travel #explore #wanderlust #l4l #f4f #newengland #Maine #downeastmagazine #maineliving #mainehomesmagazine #mainehomes #roadtrip #sunset #farmhouse #homestead #farm #mainefarms #joannagaines #snow #winter

