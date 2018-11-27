Security cameras are a dime a dozen, peeking out of smoke detectors, doorbells, and teddy bears. In fact, if you have an old iPhone and a smart toddler, he or she can probably hook you up.

But transportation for your images will cost you, in the form of an internet or cellular data connection. Whether you’re 10 miles or 1,000 miles away, you need a means of moving image data out of the camera and into your home computer or phone.

With internet in place, you just need a program that allows your home computer or phone to shake hands with your remote camera, whether that’s an old smartphone or a laptop hooked up to a $5 USB webcam. Free programs are plentiful, but linking the elements together yourself will demand a certain degree of stamina.

Plug-and-play webcams like those available from Nest and Arlo ($150–$200 for an indoor system; up to $349 for an outdoor one) do all the linking for you, and give you sleek portals to visit your camera from a computer or phone. For a monthly fee, you may also be able to store video, or program the camera to alert you when it detects motion.

If you are lacking internet access, you’ll need a cellular data connection. If your carrier doesn’t provide a camera plan (Verizon offers Nest; AT&T offers Arlo), you may have to call in a security company, or a teenager.