One of the best reasons to test after you buy is that you may be more diligent about keeping windows closed during the test period than a seller would be. Open windows may produce a deceptively low radon reading. Either way, I wouldn’t let a little radon stand between you and the home of your dreams. The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention says one in four homes in Maine has a radon problem, so that hazard is just part of the landscape. Literally.

Maine bedrock produces generous quantities of the radioactive gas, which percolates into basements. And if your well taps into radon-infused groundwater, the gas will fly free of the water when it exits your showerhead and faucets. In both cases, radon gets trapped in your house. And it’s a significant cause of lung cancer.

Because radon is so common, solutions are too. To control ground-source radon, technicians bore a hole through the basement floor and install a vent pipe containing a small fan — a $1,000 to $1,400 job. Homes with a dirt or ledge basement can be more complicated and expensive to address. The cost of treating well water is similar. But treating unusually high levels of radon in water may cost around $4,500 — which is the best argument for testing prior to buying.