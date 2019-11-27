If you research this subject, you’ll soon encounter references to “a study from the University of Lulea, Sweden.” Rain striking metal roofing, that study (allegedly) concludes, is only four decibels louder than on asphalt roofing. And both are quieter than a normal conversation.

But as a long-time science writer, I’m queasy about quoting any study I have not personally read. And I cannot locate that Swedish study.

It may not come as a surprise that installers of metal roofing say noise is a red herring. Their point is well taken: In the past, metal roofs were most common on barns and sheds. Without the dampening effect of plywood sheathing and attic insulation, those buildings reverberated like snare drums. But residential metal roofs are installed atop heavy sheathing and secured with sturdy fasteners.

Lacking the ability to conduct my own experiments, I am tempted to sidestep this question with the following observation: If, as is so often claimed in Lulea, Sweden, rain on a metal roof really is about as noisy as a conversation, and you can hear a conversation through your metal roof, then your attic is probably due for an insulation upgrade.