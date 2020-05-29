What should I look for as a sign that the original windows in my 1804 home need replacing?

Mold is most prevalent in damp conditions. But the surface of the world is so varied in its moisture level, and the winds that carry mold spores are so varied in their direction and intensity, that predicting where mold will occur is impossible. I actually get a mold-allergy reaction during nor’easters, perhaps because the strong gales mobilize mold from trees, houses, and other exposed surfaces.

Climate change is compounding the unpredictable nature of nature, as it scrambles both precipitation and wind patterns. Maine is becoming warmer and wetter, particularly near the coast. Of the 100,000 species of mold on the loose worldwide, most prefer warm, wet weather.

But even one neighboring gardener can alter the contents of the air flowing past your nose. In the olden days, allergy sufferers were often advised to relocate to arid Arizona to escape biological dusts. Then widespread irrigation of the desert led to widespread lawns, shrubs, trees, weeds — and allergenic particles.

All of these factors apply to pollen allergies as well. What’s more, the rising concentration of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere stimulates some plants to spew even more pollen than they normally would. How mold and pollen counts will shift in coming years is anybody’s guess.

That said, the west side of Seattle enjoys famously clean air off the Pacific. But it seems only fair to note that Seattle is not famous for either lobsters or whoopie pies.