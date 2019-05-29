Some of the best contractors fly under the radar and don’t travel very far, so local networking is often the best way to find them. Real estate agents, home inspectors, and people at the local hardware and flooring store will have suggestions. You might also join the local Nextdoor.com network and seek recommendations there. Once you find a promising candidate, dig deeper. Google may turn up a lawsuit or a news story. Check the name for consumer complaints filed with the Maine Attorney General’s office. Talk to the builder’s most recent clients and ask for photos of the work.

Maine is one of many states that doesn’t license contractors, but the business should carry liability insurance for the contractor and any carpenters. Any plumbing, electrical, and heating subcontractors should carry a current license and insurance. And any job of more than $3,000 requires a written contract, with limits on the amount you pre-pay. For more guidance, visit maine.gov/ag.

Old-house renovations almost always run into complications and cost-creep because nothing is ever level, plumb, or predictable. While there’s no substitute for being on site, great communication, and photographs, go a long way.