What are the most effective ways to resolve humidity issues in a cottage crawl space?

Hype? Hype, you say? Heat pumps are magical, physics-defying boxes of wonderful!

Ok, ok: They don’t actually defy physics. Rather, they exploit the second law of thermodynamics. By compressing and expanding gas, they extract tiny amounts of heat from the outdoor air, and then distribute that heat to “heads” inside your house. If you think of old space heaters as 100 percent efficient — all incoming electricity is converted to heat — then think of heat pumps as 200 to 400 percent efficient.

If that sounds like sorcery, you may prefer to follow the money: Locate the “Compare Home Heating Costs” tool at efficiencymaine.com. Enter your current fuel usage and price, and it will calculate your bill if you used different fuels. Heat pumps usually win.

A word of warning: Heat pump efficiency plummets if you demand a sudden heat increase. Hidden inside many models is a backup space heater that can boost output quickly. On my units, if I crank up the heat more than a couple degrees at a time, a warning light blinks. It’s green, like money.

Also: Shortly after installation, my outdoor condenser malfunctioned. The replacement part took three cold days to arrive. I was very glad to have a gas fireplace. Some models offer an “emergency” mode that relies entirely on the space heater if the condenser dies.

And: If heat pumps are replacing a decrepit furnace in your drafty basement, you may discover, as I did, that the furnace’s “waste heat” was keeping your plumbing thawed. I should have had a whole-house energy audit done prior to galloping into the 21st century. Revisit Efficiency Maine to find auditors, rebates, and other expertise.