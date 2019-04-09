I once knew a seal researcher who “tagged” seals by squirting bleach at them from a distance. The resulting pattern on their fur made them easy to identify. But imagine the horror of onlooking tourists who saw him accidentally zap a seal right in the eye! Happily, seals, who have to keep their eyes open in salt water, have evolved thick, gloopy tears that shield them from salt and other irritants.

Stainless steel has not been evolving nearly as long as seals have. It’s pretty good with salt water (and salty air), but it has a ways to go. To remove the rusty spots, apply a baking soda-water paste to a cloth and rub gently with the grain of the steel. To keep the salt from getting right back to work, use a stainless-steel cleaner that advertises a protective or polishing effect. Alternatively, seal tears should do the trick.