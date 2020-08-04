Before we consider the sources of heat, I’ll pose an additional question: Why, oh why, do we make roof shingles black? This color triumphs over all the others at converting sunlight into sun-heat. Yet we spread it across the tops of our houses, where it can absorb an uninterrupted blast of sunbeams. Those beams, once turned to heat, will then radiate into the roof sheathing and the camp below. Long after the sun sets, the roof will still be pumping the day’s ray harvest into every object in the camp.

Insulating just the roof will make a difference, as will lighter-colored shingles, shading the camp with fast-growing trees, and covering windows with white blinds or curtains.

If you’ve already tried those fixes, hunt for other heat sources. An old “camp fridge” that runs all day will pump substantial heat into a room. A water heater can shed heat too, if poorly insulated. Using an oven in a camp is just asking for a sweaty night’s sleep, and boiling water without a lid on the pot will produce a Floridian humidity that amplifies heat.

Getting rid of all this soaked-in, radiating heat is a very slow process. Prevention is where the fun is.