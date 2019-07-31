My grandmother was the only Mainer I ever knew to use the term “cottage.” She was from nearly-Canada, Maine, and my grandfather was from a clan of Tories who moved to New Brunswick during the Revolution. My own dear father kept a picture of Princess Diana in his kitchen. My point: These people were hopeless Anglophiles. And so, when Grandma and Grandpa bought a former Girl Scout bunkhouse in Monmouth, they called the charmless structure a “cottage.”

There is only one acceptable use of that term in Maine, and only on the coast. Whether it’s a cute couple of rooms or a 12-bedroom, 13-bath behemoth, a Maine cottage typically sports some mix of gables, dormers, shingles, beadboard, board-and-batten, and built-ins. If you call anything else a cottage, it had best have a thatched roof and a rose garden.

“Cabin” and “camp” carry less socio-economic baggage. In the westerly parts of our nation, cabin is the more common term. In Maine, it’s preferred for a freestanding unit at a motel; referring to your “cabin on the lake” is tolerated but not encouraged.

But camp! The history of camping is long, honorable, and dirty. Camp derives from the Latin word for “field.” When the Roman army went on a campaign, for instance, everyone slept in a field. It wasn’t recreational. Likewise, early Europeans in America would spend miserable months in rudimentary hunting or logging camps deep in the wilderness. Again, not recreational.

If a Maine camp was built in a pleasant place, however, then over time it might be maintained. Thus, the camp evolved into a vacation spot. Today, the term will suffice for most classes of seasonal shelter. But just as “cottage” retains a whiff of roses, “camp” sets a certain standard for rusticity. Increasingly, throw pillows are permissible at a camp, but they ought to retain a whiff of mildew.