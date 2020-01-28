Luckily for you, the state publishes a list of “mill rates” on maine.gov. These are the rates of taxation for each $1,000 in property value. The impact of that mill rate, however, is not so obvious. In 2016, for example, Portland property owners paid about $18 per $1,000, while in nearby Harpswell residents paid about $6. Generally, citizens in towns with pricey second homes, or big commercial complexes, fare well because those properties shoulder a large tax burden, bringing everyone else’s down.

Complicating matters, the mill rate surfs atop a wobbly wave of “assessed value.” A town has to assign a value to each property so that it can spread the burden of the annual budget evenly. Town-wide assessment is costly, and hence rarely updated. Thus assessed values can drift far from market values, obfuscating the impact of a mill rate.

The tires you’ll really want to kick in a “low mill rate town” are the services. Many of these municipalities have no local police and rely instead on a county sheriff or state officers. The firefighters may be volunteers. You might schlep your own garbage to the transfer station, and maintain your own well and septic system. One building inspector could serve many towns. And once a year the entire populace may be invited to “town meeting” to debate and vote on the next year’s budget. During the tedious portions of that meeting, your neighbors will be scouring the annual report for tax delinquents — so make sure you’re paid up.