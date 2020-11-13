How do you keep deer away from a garden without putting up a fence?

My first suggestion would be to eat the deer. The main reason they are munching your garden is that humans eliminated wolves and cougars, two of the deer’s natural predators. Now deer roam the suburbs in unnaturally high numbers, noshing their way across the landscape like woodchucks on stilts. But, of course, eating deer doesn’t appeal to everyone. Because they have to jump over so much garden fencing, venison can be tough meat.

For other means of deer control, we must survey the science. My own survey began with a prize-winning science project by a Pennsylvania seventh-grader named Chelsea. Her experiments demonstrated a number of problems with the standard odorous deterrents: deer aren’t impressed with human hair clippings; they’re not spooked by bottled coyote urine if there aren’t coyotes in the area; and you cannot test your deterrents on gala apples, because the deer “played with them using their noses.” Most research reaches the same conclusion Chelsea did, more or less: some deterrents work, somewhat, for a while.

Unless you have access to a wolf or cougar, then fencing is the bottom line. Woven wire barriers at least eight feet high are recommended, and ten feet high is better.