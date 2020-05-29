9 Tips for Organizing Your Maine Home

Lemonaid Solutions, Portland

BACKGROUND: Growing up the oldest of five children in New Hampshire, Stephanie Treantos’s home life was chaotic well before her mother went back to school to study law. “People are often nervous about opening up their cupboards or closets,” the former insurance analyst says. “They can have a lot of shame. But I tell them, ‘I’ve been you before,’ and that’s where we can really connect.” Her cluttered childhood, and knack for making proverbial lemonade from lemon-like spaces, inspired her year-old company and its name.

COLOR THEORY

To make your wardrobe more accessible, group hanging pants and skirts and folded items by color, as shown in this Cape Elizabeth closet. Hang tops and dresses by sleeve length (shortest first) from left to right, which allows you to “read” your closet like a book, Treantos says. Fold jeans with the back pockets visible so they’re more easily identifiable and stack sweaters no more than five deep to minimize toppling. Employ bins for off-season garments and display accessories, like hats and scarves, if possible, to “ensure they get worn instead of forgotten about,” she says.