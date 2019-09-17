Home, On a Lark

Three years ago, a newly single Laurel Hoppe gave herself 10 days find a place to live on the Maine coast. She ended up needing only one. As soon as she saw the 200-plus-year-old Cape near Roque Bluffs beach in Jonesboro, she knew it was time to pack up her farmhouse in Wenona, Illinois, and move. “I just really like moving — the whole process of buying a place, envisioning it, creating it,” says Hoppe, 58, who has lived all over the country. “It’s a lot of work, but it’s very gratifying. It’s an adventure!” And it’s probably not her last. With the color-splashed renovation of her home almost complete, Hoppe says she’ll likely pull up stakes and move again one day. “Maybe to France!” In the meantime, though, she’s happy to call Jonesboro home.