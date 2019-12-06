Home for the Holidays

View this post on Instagram

💨There’s nothing like the first Noreaster’ of the year, especially when you get stranded at the home you are refinishing and are sitting on the last of the furniture, 2 lounge chairs🤣 . . Seriously though, we are thrilled about this journey and the luv this home will give us for years to come❤️ Hope you will follow along with us guys💁🏼‍♀️ . . Stop by the blog to see more of today’s storm photos and this rustic “Christmas Wreath Front Door” at our Maine home👇🏻 . https://www.dabblinganddecorating.com/single-post/2019/12/02/Christmas-Front-Door . . . #mainehomesmagazine #cottagesandbungalows #thecottagejournal #winterscene #noreaster #snowday #christmasdecorations #christmaswreath #rusticdecor #rusticchristmas #rusticstyle #myvintagetoucheshome #mycountryhome #winterwonderland #winterishere #holidayseason #holidays #holidaydecor #hollyjollychristmas #creativevintagedarlings #frontdoorsofinstagram #frontdoorwreaths #christmasfeature