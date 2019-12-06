View of the Week

Dabbling & Decorating family home

Photograph by Ann Couser Kittredge

Home for the Holidays

View of the Week

By Abby Hilt on

After rediscovering a photo of her family’s home, Dabbling & Decorating blogger Ann Couser Kittredge honors her parents with this pretty front door display.

We recently inherited my parents’ 1992 Raeside Dame reproduction Cape in coastal Maine. Going through old photos, I found one of the front door, which my mother had decorated with three wreaths the year they built the home. In her honor, I recreated the design during this, our first year fixing up the house and making it shine again. This home is very dear to our family. Ann Couser Kittredge, Dabbling & Decorating

 

