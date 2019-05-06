Home Floats

A mid-century houseboat anchors a former helicopter pilot on Rangeley Lake.

By Jesse Ellison

Photographs by James R. Salomon

According to Rheanna Sinnett, driving a houseboat is not unlike flying a helicopter. “There’s a mechanical element to it that overlaps,” she says. “Conceptually, a lot of things are similar, like anticipating what you need to do to maneuver. And being a Navy helicopter pilot — 90 percent of it is over open ocean with nothing in sight. Rangeley is a big lake, so it’s very reminiscent of deployment flying.”

Sinnett would know. She flew helicopters for 11½ years while on active duty in the Navy. She’d followed her father into the military after spending her childhood moving from base to base. Rangeley Lake, where her parents began vacationing when she was 2, was the one constant. Her folks retired there in 2005 and eventually started a small vacation rental and guided tour business. In 2014, Sinnett joined them to help out. Still a member of the reserves, she spends winters fulfilling her military requirements. But after a 2016 deployment to Germany, and several years of lusting after tiny houses, she decided it was time to put down some tiny roots.

In 2018, Sinnett’s father came across Falmouth boatbuilder Rick Keith, who makes what he calls “EcoCat Power Catamaran Trailerable Floating Tiny Houseboats,” like his own 28-foot Shanty Cat. “I immediately fell in love with it,” Sinnett says. “My dad was like, ‘How can we get one of these boats and make your mom understand there’s a reason for it?’ In the end, they opted to purchase a 1968 Thunderbird Drift-R-Cruz houseboat and hire Keith to renovate it, thinking this would be a quicker, more cost-effective route. It wasn’t. “If we get a second boat, we’ll have Rick do it from scratch,” Sinnett says with a laugh.

While most houseboats are designed for leisurely cruises, the 34-foot Thunderbird was built for speed and strength. Sinnett estimates it can zoom around the lake at upwards of 35 knots and old advertisements show it pulling six groovy water-skiers fanned out in a line in its wake. But the interior — with its faux-wood paneling and avocado-green Formica countertops and cabinets — appeared to have been untouched since those airbrushed days. Keith agreed to let Sinnett work alongside him during the renovations, allowing her to save money, become better acquainted with her boat, and help with the day-to-day decision-making.