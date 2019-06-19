Too far flung to include in our tours, but too neat not to mention, these spots are worth a look if you’re in the area.

Cushing

Experience the windswept landscape and weathered late-1700s farmhouse (above) immortalized in Andrew Wyeth’s Christina’s World at the Olson House (384 Hathorne Point Rd.; 207-596-6457).

Farmington

Tour the 1841 Cape where famed 19th-century opera singer Lillian Nordica was born, and see her glam jewelry and gowns, at the Nordica Homestead Museum (116 Nordica Ln.; 207-778-2042).

Houlton

Explore the Market Square Historic District — a cohesive collection of Italianate, Colonial Revival, and other elegant buildings constructed between 1885 and 1910, when the arrival of the Bangor and Aroostook Railroad made Houlton the economic and political center of northern Maine.

Lubec

Cross the Franklin Delano Roosevelt Bridge into New Brunswick to visit Roosevelt Campobello International Park (459 Rte. 774, Welshpool, New Brunswick; 877-851-6663), home to FDR’s beloved 1897 Shingle-style summer cottage, now jointly owned by the U.S. and Canada. (Don’t forget your passport!)

Van Buren

Peek into the lives of 18th-century French Americans at the Acadian Village (879 Main St.; 207-868-5042), a 17-building complex on the St. John River showcasing their work and culture.