Higgins Beach Residents Find Their Dream Retreat — Right Around the Corner

We all laugh about it now, but I actually fought my husband on doing this project,” says Kristen Hartz, who was deeply attached to the home she and her spouse, Rick, purchased eight years ago on Higgins Beach’s Ashton Street — a block of cute cottages running perpendicular to the water that she fell in love with as a child growing up in Scarborough. But when a small 1960s place near the Spurwink River went on the market in 2018, Rick — tired of the gazillion daily treks between the beach and house with their four kids for snacks and bathroom breaks — eventually convinced her of the site’s building potential.

They worked with architecture firm McIntyre Capron & Associates in Pennsylvania, where they live most of the year, on the shell of their new home, then handed the plans over to Nicola Manganello, of design/build/decorating firm Nicola’s Home in Yarmouth, to perfect the layout and help them select finishes and furnishings. Their first priority: hoisting up the structure seven-and-a-half feet on stilts to comply with flood zone restrictions, a move executed by Cape Elizabeth’s Arlington Restorations that affords views throughout the house and on the wraparound porch, designed with a shingled wall on the street side for privacy and barely perceptible cable railing on the ocean-facing stretches. The building’s roomy underbelly, wrapped in teak slats, houses a shower, assorted kayaks and surfboards, “about 800 bikes,” and the family’s Suburban.

Priority number two was an interior that could handle the couple’s busy brood, ages 6 to 12, and their eight cousins while still looking like grownups were leading the design charge. Manganello met the challenge with a 12-foot-long, U-shaped kitchen banquette and 10-foot-long living room sectional in sophisticated-yet-scrubbable striped indoor-outdoor upholstery that stands up to sandy feet and drippy popsicles. The luxurious-looking, shiny-white kitchen countertops are stain- and scratch-resistant Silestone, and the whitewashed oak flooring is easy to sweep and impervious to Hot Wheels races. “Everything here is meant to last and function,” Manganello says. “You can practically hose the place down!”