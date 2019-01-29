Hidden Treasure

Bandhu and Gibson surveyed neighbors and passersby on 15 swatches before deciding on California Paints’ Sturgis Gray for the home’s clapboards and trim. Every few years, Bandhu, a painter and multimedia artist, switches up the shade on the front door, which has been maroon and fuschia and is now Orange Jewel by Dunn-Edwards. The positioning of the home and its windows means most rooms overlook the driveway (shown) or a rear garden — a departure from the couple’s former New York apartment, where “you had to cover the windows because there were people next door or you wanted to block the view,” Bandhu says. “Here, I love to look out any which way.”