They were also inspired by the rustic, tucked-among-the-trees feel of Raymond’s late-1900s Wohelo Camps, which four generations of the wife’s family attended, and South Casco’s 1916 Craftsman-style Migis Lodge, where the couple was married and the wife’s great-grandparents spent summers. From their shore, the homeowners can glimpse the remains of the wharves used by the Songo River steamships that ferried her relatives to Migis each year.

A pine-needle-covered path leads from the water to the 1,700-square-foot main house, where blond-and-amber-streaked pine — salvaged heart pine on the floors, butcher-block kitchen island top, and countertops, and eastern white pine on the walls, ceilings, beams, and built-ins — prevails. “There’s something to be said for the beauty of wood,” says the wife, who doesn’t mind the occasional ding or stain. “I like the wear and tear that comes naturally.”

Low, exposed-beam ceilings on the first floor — necessary to comply with shoreland zoning restrictions — make the buildings’ compact rooms feel even cozier. “It’s not a place where you can accumulate anything because there’s no place to put it,” says the wife, who, in a nod to Selmer, relies on built-in beds and dining and living room banquettes (the latter doubling as extra sleeping space) with integrated storage for stowing essentials. Having no TV, microwave, or dishwasher also saves space. “I don’t want anything to break that we then have to replace,” says the wife. “It’s more maintenance free, which is freeing.”