Hello, Bungalow

Sometimes a house surprises you. The things that make you wary as a buyer may turn out to be the very things that make you happy after you’ve moved in. Consider the old-fashioned steam radiators that almost stopped Jaimee and David Morse from making an offer on their 1930 bungalow in Scarborough. “Radiators — that’s so old-school,” Jaimee remembers thinking. “My dad warned us, ‘You’ve got to be careful — the kids can burn their hands!’”

Now, after living in the house for a little more than a year, Jaimee finds, “I love them.” Mostly encased in white-painted wooden covers that turn them into pieces of furniture, the radiators warm the house, yet never get hot enough for the couple to worry about their 4½-year-old twins, Bear and Gus. Plus, Jaimee says, “I love the sound they make. It’s so comforting.”

Likewise, the full bath off the kitchen at first struck Jaimee as “the stupidest thing in the world. Who uses a shower off the kitchen?” As it happens, the Morses do. “I can’t tell you the number of times the boys have walked inside with muddy feet from being out in the backyard, and it’s ‘Quick! Get in the shower, get in the shower!’ We use it quite a lot.”

Indeed, the 1,344-square-foot bungalow has proven easy to settle into, despite being smaller than what Jaimee, a wedding photographer, and David, a real-estate company manager, were looking for when they moved back to their native Maine from Minnesota. It’s required little in the way of repairs or alterations. The previous owners had recently updated the kitchen and both baths, using white cabinets, white bead-board wainscoting, soft-gray paint on the walls, and marbled-gray stone floor and shower tiles — a crisp, neutral color scheme that suits the Morses’ minimalist aesthetic. They switched out some chrome light fixtures and kitchen cabinet knobs for warmer gold- and copper-colored replacements, removed the glass-paneled doors from the built-in shelves framing the living room fireplace, and repainted the three bedrooms.