Q & A

FIVE MINUTES WITH HEIDI BEAUDRY

Heidi Beaudry in her home
TEXT BY SARAH STEBBINS
PHOTOGRAPHED BY GABE SOUZA

Bangor mid-century buff/antiques picker/This Attic Vintage Etsy shop owner Heidi Beaudry on her gift-giving strategy and the finds she hoards for herself.

mid-century startburst clock

A special piece I own is…

A mid-century starburst clock. My husband and I wanted to find one ‘in the wild’ — antiquing speak for a flea market, yard sale, etc. We spotted this one at an antiques fair, but got pulled away before we could make a deal. Months later, my grandmother, who saw it at the same fair, gave it to us for Christmas! It hangs in our living room.

  • pot holder by Heidi Beaudry
  • North Circle Studio tea towel

My holiday giving strategy is…

We’ve shifted toward more handmade and local gifts, so I’ll be pairing cute tea towels, like those from [Fairfield’s] North Circle Studio with potholders I made from vintage quilting scraps, and classics like mac and cheese and galumpkis from my family’s recipe. Dandelion tea towel, $12. northcirclestudio.etsy.com

1960s Cathrineholm Lotus enamelware

Something I planned to sell, but kept is…

Virtually every piece of 1960s Cathrineholm Lotus enamelware I’ve come across. These are hot sellers, so I always intend to put them in the shop, but I can’t help that they look right at home in my china cabinet! My favorite is the yellow teapot, a wedding gift from my husband’s mother and aunt.

mid-century brass model ships

A favorite recent score was…

A pair of mid-century brass model ships. I collect and sell a range of vintage brass décor and these, with their sleek, timeless shapes, felt like the perfect Maine twist on the trend. $165 each. thisattic.etsy.com

Bath & Body Works Sweater Weather candle

To cozy up my home I…

Bust out the extra throws and burn Bath & Body Works’ Sweater Weather candles. They smell like crisp breezes and Christmas trees. $14.50. bathandbodyworks.com

1950s cardboard village

My holiday decorating style is…

Nostalgic with a lot of whimsy. I found a box of bottlebrush trees for a steal, which I mix with a 1950s cardboard village, or putz, my mom gave me, on a living room highboy. We had a similar village in my childhood home. I love the retro charm and how the scenes evoke thoughts of a storybook life.

BUY THIS ISSUE

Maine_Homes_Magazine_November_December_2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Room to Grow the living room of a renovated triple-decker Victorian in Portland Maine houses along Higgins Beach in Scarborough Maine The Houses Along Higgins Beach