Heart Barn, Camden, Maine

Photograph by Kit Remsen-Aroneau

The Heart Barn

By Kit Remsen-Aroneau

Kit Remsen-Aroneau’s 20-year tradition of photographing a Camden barn continues.

I have photographed this barn for over 20 years and never tire of its beauty, no matter the season. It is a lovely sight on the way home. Curiously, it has remained almost the same over the years.  Kit Remsen-Aroneau

