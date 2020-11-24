9 Steps to a Healthier Maine Home

Working from home. Learning from home. Exercising at home. Eating every meal at home. Many of us are asking a building designed to handle some of these activities some of the time to absorb them all 24-7, while also shielding us from an insidious virus. Now that we’ve had months to ponder the specific deficiencies in our own dwellings (and, God love them, the people we share them with), we wondered what updates we can make now to cut down on germs, improve the outdoor spaces we’re spending more time in, and isolate the remote worker conducting Zoom calls at the kitchen table, and what structural changes and tech advances we can expect to see in the future. After picking the brains of 17 local pros — from architects, builders, and designers to a professor, real estate broker, chicken keeper, and swimming pool dealer — we bring you nine trends likely to have a growing impact on Maine homes.