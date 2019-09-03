Happy Place

When she was 12, Christina Sidoti looked across Searsmont’s teardrop-shaped Lawry Pond and saw the 100 forested acres she would one day own. She had traveled from Queens, New York, with her parents to stay at Camp Searsmont, a collection of simple cabins dotting the waterfront, and was immediately struck by the beauty of the 85-acre pond, the reflection of the clouds and surrounding pines forming an abstract painting on its still surface.

That summer began a decades-long ritual: From the day after school ended to the day before it began, she’d be at the pond with her parents, and later her two children, and the dozens of friends they’d made. With just a handful of waterfront-property owners, turnover was virtually nonexistent. That was, until 2007, when a longtime friend told Sidoti he was thinking of selling the land that had been in his family since the 1940s. He wanted to find someone who would lovingly care for the parcel, without subdividing it, and she assured him she’d be that person. “I said, I believe what the Native Americans say, that we are only guardians of the land,” recalls Sidoti, a Queens-based real estate broker and the former owner of the Camden restaurant Paolina’s Way, which closed in 2012. So, with a handshake and a hug, a deal was struck.

Over the next few years, Sidoti worked with Northport’s Holland & Foley Architecture, and local landscape designer Walter Lamont Jr., to plan what would become a mostly solar-powered, Adirondack-style home, two guest cabins, and a one-acre organic vegetable garden. Associated with the late-19th-century “Great Camps” in New York’s Adirondack Mountains, the architectural genre emphasizes native building materials and rugged finishes. Pine logs harvested from the property trim all of the home’s windows and doors and support the 16-foot-tall vaulted ceilings in the living-kitchen area and screened porch; a giant, double-sided fireplace, assembled from stones unearthed on site, anchors each space. Paul Jurutka, of Belfast’s Maine Rustics, collected branches and built mirror and bed frames, stools, tables, trellises, and a clothesline. What wasn’t readily available on site didn’t travel far: Warren’s A.E. Sampson & Son supplied locally sourced cedar paneling and pine flooring, and many of the vintage furnishings that give the home its cozy, lived-in look came from nearby shops.