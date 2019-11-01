View this post on Instagram

"Maine Island Living" On the last day of our trip up to northern Maine earlier this month we decided to take an out of the way route home. The weather reports were calling for rain all day pretty much everywhere in New England, so some extra time in the car could possibly lead to a few photo opps during quick jump outs. We started the day in Millinocket and headed southwest towards the New Hampshire border. The colors were looking so good up north that we figured it was worth a drive through the White Mountains before making our way back south to Connecticut. It was great to see this part of Maine as it was a first for all of us on the trip and we had some amazing backroad views the entire way. One scene that stopped us to pull over was in Greenwood, where there was a foggy lake surrounded by walls of foliage filled hills and this cottage as the centerpiece of it all on a tiny little island. With rain coming down it was a bit difficult to keep water drops off of the lens, but I knew it would be worth the hassle to get a usable shot here. Walking down the road a bit to check out different vantage points I came across a group of trees that kind of gave me a window view towards the island. I used my 70-200 lens zoomed in all the way at 200mm to compress the view and blur out the closer trees in front of me. I was really happy with the final result and excited to finally edit this one to share. I wouldn't mind having a vacation cottage like this to get away to when some good R&R is needed! Who would live out here on this tiny lake island in western Maine??