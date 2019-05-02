Is one of Maine’s new eco-friendly subdivisions right for you?

When even a few homeowners don’t hold up their end of the bargain, there’s a ripple effect, says BrightBuilt director Parlin Meyer, who speaks from experience. At Yarmouth’s 26-lot Village Run development, buyers had a choice between putting up net-zero modular homes from her firm or traditional stick-built houses. All but three chose the latter. “As the development transitioned into more of anything goes, a lot of people [who were interested in net-zero] dropped out,” Meyer says. “People said, ‘I want the people next door to have common priorities in terms of conservation.’ One hundred percent buy-in is important.”

Since there is little data on the resale values of net-zero homes, it’s critical to work with a Realtor who understands how the higher up-front cost will pay off in the long term, says Phil Kaplan, principal at Portland’s Kaplan Thompson Architects, of which BrightBuilt is an offshoot. (Find local agents trained in efficiency and sustainability issues at greenresourcecouncil.org.) He also advises buyers to ask banks for green-certified appraisers, who understand how to factor efficiency features into their evaluations. For example, “a pellet stove doesn’t check any boxes for most appraisers, but it sure should,” Kaplan says, noting that his own home was valued more than $50,000 higher after it was assessed by a green-certified appraiser.

Back at Solar Way, Cappelletti sold all five of her homes without ever even putting up a sign. She lives at the end of the street now, in an airtight post-and-beam with reclaimed wood framing and interior windows repurposed from an old mill. They haven’t planted the communal garden yet, but one of the first buyers put in a wood-fired sauna that all the homeowners use. Mottram is going to share an office above the garage of the newest homeowner, a landscape designer who moved in late last year. The night she arrived, everyone gathered around the woodstove in the sauna-owner’s house for a celebratory potluck. “It was so much fun,” Cappelletti said a few days later. “It’s exactly the tribe I wanted to create when I bought this land.”