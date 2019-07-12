The living roof takes root in Maine.

By Sara Anne Donnelly & Virginia M. Wright

Photographs by Trent Bell

Many a Mainer will insist his or her local Hannaford is special or unique, but when store #20888 opened in July 2009, shoppers on Augusta’s east side genuinely had a Hanny to crow about: the world’s first platinum-LEED-certified supermarket. The store made headlines for a number of green initiatives — geothermal wells, hyper-efficient refrigeration — but to look at it from the parking lot, the main thing a shopper notices is the unusual tiered roof, which hosts 7,000 square feet of sedums, making it Maine’s largest “green roof.”

Compared to more urban and heavily developed parts of New England, vegetated-roof construction has been slower to catch on in Maine, where access to green space and stormwater management are less pressing issues. But some architects say the state may finally be catching up on a trend that, according to one industry association, has nationally seen double-digit growth year-over-year for most of the last decade.

In the 10 years since it was sown, the Augusta Hannaford roof has been proven to reduce heating and cooling costs, and the sedums have thrived despite Maine’s weather extremes, spokesperson Ericka Dodge says. Building a living roof involves topping a flat or sloped surface with layers of customized dirt, drainage, and waterproof membranes that are collectively known in the biz as “plant media.” Hannaford’s sedums are planted in 1-by-1-foot modules, making them easy to replace if they die, but that’s seldom been necessary, Dodge says. In fact, they’ve required almost no maintenance at all.

Since the surface of any roof is a relatively shallow and unforgiving zone, exposed as it is to sun and weather, sedums, which store water in their leaves and have a metabolism that minimizes moisture loss, tend to be the green-roofers’ go-to. Other options include blueberry bushes, rugged grasses, and even vegetables. In the best cases, a green roof is a low-maintenance, eco-friendly way to mitigate stormwater runoff, extend a roof’s longevity, and insulate a house from summer swelter.

That’s proven true at Luminato, a year-old condominium complex in Portland’s East End, where residents gather on a rooftop deck surrounded by a sedum lawn that turned gold in fall and remained colorful through the winter. “We had no winter kill, and it doesn’t require much water or care — just a little bit of weeding,” says Erin Cooperrider, an architect with Luminato’s developer, NewHeight Group.