Graphic Details

STREAM IN NEUTRAL MOTIF

FIRECLAY TILE 8″ x 8″ CERAMIC TILE

$35/piece; fireclaytile.com

“This is a favorite because of the soothing, hand-painted pattern and sustainability aspect — the company uses local, recycled materials. It reminds me of birch trees, with their skinny trunks reaching toward the sky. I’d use it as a backsplash with deep-blue cabinets and brass hardware. To trim costs, you could also install it as an accent over a range.” — Jennifer Morrison, Morrison Design House, Windham