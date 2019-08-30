Graphic Details

TEXT BY SARAH STEBBINS
PHOTOGRAPH BY ERIN LITTLE
If you’ve been on Pinterest in the past year, you know that patterned tile is in. What started as a resurgence of cement tile with an Old World look has grown to include decorated surfaces of all stripes. Which to choose? We’ll give some trusted local pros the floor.
PARIS
ENCAUSTIQUE 8″ x 8″ PORCELAIN TILE
$8.50/square foot; oldporttile.com
“Bold patterns and textures can really change how the scale of a space is perceived. In this case, the patterned floor makes a modestly sized bathroom feel larger, while providing a nice contrast to the subtly textured wall tile. Together, the materials complement the vanity, create focal depth, and make the space look cool.” — Matthew Ahlberg, Barrett Made, Portland
STREAM IN NEUTRAL MOTIF
FIRECLAY TILE 8″ x 8″ CERAMIC TILE
$35/piece; fireclaytile.com
“This is a favorite because of the soothing, hand-painted pattern and sustainability aspect — the company uses local, recycled materials. It reminds me of birch trees, with their skinny trunks reaching toward the sky. I’d use it as a backsplash with deep-blue cabinets and brass hardware. To trim costs, you could also install it as an accent over a range.” — Jennifer Morrison, Morrison Design House, Windham
DANDELION IN LAWN/MILK
MARRAKECJ DESIGN 7.87″ x 9.05″ CEMENT TILE
$30/square foot; oldporttile.com
“I am obsessed with this tile due to its watercolor-like pigment variation and layout possibilities. We installed it on a bathroom floor and shower wall in a series of three-tile sunburst patterns; the other shower walls are the same tile, but white, and there’s a glass door that disappears. Cement tile develops a beautiful patina over time, but it can also stain, so use a sealer!” — Kristen LaValle, Caleb Johnson Studio, Portland
ARCHIVE ZAHRA
SOMERTILE 4⅞” x 4⅞” PORCELAIN TILE
$10.46/square foot; distinctivetileanddesign.com
“This tile is perfect for a laundry or powder room, where you have limited space but want to make a big impact. It has the look and feel of traditional terra-cotta tile, making it appropriate for older homes, and can add fresh, bohemian flair to newer homes. Made of non-porous porcelain, it’s ideal for those areas where water inevitably lands.” — Kate Kyle, Centerline Design & Build, Yarmouth
GEOMETRIC TAUPE
CANCOS TILE AND STONE 8″ x 8″ PORCELAIN TILE
$6.99/square foot; distinctivetileanddesign.com
“The classic geometric pattern makes this tile timeless and the neutral palette makes it flexible, allowing it to work with a variety of accent colors, which could be changed as trends shift. It has a casual elegance that is neither stuffy nor boring. I imagine it in the entry or mudroom of a young family’s house — maybe my own!” — Emily Mattei, e4 Interior Design, Yarmouth