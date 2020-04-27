Good Spirits

On Harpswell’s Bailey Island, Braxton Jarratt’s circa 1900 bungalow washes over the senses like fine aged whiskey. Clad in sand-colored shingles and ringed with an elegant, columned porch perched on a stone foundation, the building spills smoothly over its southeastern-facing ocean ledge. But acquiring the dwelling owned by descendants of famed whiskey maker Jack Daniel was not so smooth for the Atlanta-based technology entrepreneur, who spent a decade searching for a place here, then entered a tough bidding war to nab this one.

“My heart was always in Maine and, especially once I had kids, I wanted to keep that Maine connection,” says Jarratt, who grew up in nearby Brunswick and still has family in the area. “Places like this never open up; they just get passed down.” So when the bungalow went on the market in 2016, multiple people put in offers. To sweeten his, Jarratt wrote a heartfelt letter to the Daniel family, telling them about his boyhood memories of Bailey Island and his desire to continue the home’s legacy as a multi-generational retreat. He doesn’t know if his words swayed them, but they accepted his offer and gave him and his new girlfriend (now life partner), Tanya Lacourse, a bottle of “Jack” as a housewarming gift.

With its fir floors and pine walls and ceilings, the home is steeped in layered tones that could inspire whiskey tasting notes — spicy caramel, honeyed vanilla, burnt amber. Light beaming in through long stretches of windows burnishes the golden surfaces, and yet, “when everything is wood, it kind of reads orange when you squint your eyes,” says Lacourse, a photographer and interior designer. “So, I stuck to mostly black and white furnishings to balance everything, pulling in some color here and there. The goal was keeping it simple so the architectural details and natural surroundings could take center stage.”