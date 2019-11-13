Filling Station

SoPo’s new BYO container shop helps Mainers break their household plastic habit.

Photographs by Mat Tronger



In 2016, after countless family road trips that ended with a car littered with empty water bottles, Laura Marston made a New Year’s resolution to never again use another single-use plastic bottle. “Everybody has that thing that triggers them to see the bigger picture,” says the Cape Elizabeth–based former software executive. And once Pandora’s, er, bottle was open, she “couldn’t look away.” Like most of us, her home was packed with plastic spray and squeeze bottles, toothbrushes, razors, combs, deodorant and floss containers, makeup compacts, snack bags, straws, utensils, and more. Heck, even her daughter’s hair elastics had plastic in them. She did some research and realized recycling wasn’t enough — most plastic is only recyclable twice before it has to be thrown away. So she started cutting back, buying in bulk, and making her own cleaning spray, lotion, deodorant, and toothpaste. “The idea to start a store began as kind of a joke,” she says. “I was spending a lot of time thinking about [plastic waste] and it was like, ‘Hey, maybe I’ll quit my great job and open a bulk store.’”