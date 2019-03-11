Save This Place

One of a set of three, this house is an enduring, if tired, symbol of Mechanic Falls’ prosperous industrial past.

Photographs by Gabe Souza

THE BACKSTORY

In June of 1900, the Penney brothers of Mechanic Falls — Samuel, Almont, and Charles — made headlines for their new homes, designed by prominent Lewiston architect William R. Miller (his portfolio includes the Auburn, Fairfield, Farmington, and Waterville libraries, among other public buildings). The houses were newsworthy because they are almost identical in size and style. Their neoclassical porticos, Corinthian columns, and lavish decorative details showcased the wealth of the siblings, who were partners in J. W. Penney & Sons, one of the state’s leading machine shops. Today, only two of the homes remain (the third succumbed to fire): one that has been impeccably preserved, and the house pictured here, which has lost elements such as its portico and exterior columns. It was moved from its original Spring Street location to 106 Pleasant Street decades ago.